Claude Eugene Flowers, 79, of Zachary, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 31, 2019. Claude, affectionately known as "Gene" graduated from Central High School in 1957 and Louisiana State University in 1961. Gene was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and long time Baton Rouge business owner of Plastic Letters and Signs Unlimited. After retirement, Gene worked with his sons in the sign industry for decades providing sales support and guidance. Gene was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Gene was a great friend to all who knew him and was loved by many. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sallie, along with three sons, Don, Mike and David, one brother, Dr. Joe D. Flowers and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude and mother, Mercile. A private service and burial was held April 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Eugene Flowers.
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 4, 2019