Claude Jean Schexnayder, Jr., 87, a native and resident of Vacherie, LA, passed peacefully into eternity on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA from 8:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Schexnayder Schexnayder; children, Claudia (Terry) Cormier, Richard (Edith) Schexnayder, and Thomas (Susan) Schexnayder; grandchildren, Peter (Kristen) Van Skiver, Stephanie (Dustin) Mitchell, Vincent (Tiffany) Schexnayder, Philip (Anna) Schexnayder, Benjamin (Courtney) Schexnayder, Matthew Schexnayder, Jennifer (PJ) Simpson; 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Simone Weber Schexnayder; sister, Joyce Steib; brothers, Arnold, Gerald, and Arthur Schexnayder. Claude retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 19 years. Afterwards, he owned and operated a Sears Catalogue Store in Vacherie, LA. He loved to be outdoors fishing and working in his yard. The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice and caregivers Melanie Fobb, Mary Waller, and Belinda Valentine. Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020