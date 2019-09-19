Claude Joseph Skidmore departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake North Baton Rouge, LA. He was 59, a native of Plattenville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visiting on Saturday September 21, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 12:00 pm to Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019