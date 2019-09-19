Claude Joseph Skidmore

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Obituary
Claude Joseph Skidmore departed this life Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake North Baton Rouge, LA. He was 59, a native of Plattenville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visiting on Saturday September 21, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 12:00 pm to Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
