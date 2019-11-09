A lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, Claude Demby passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 59. Visiting 9 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Rev. Charles Atuah, MSP, Celebrant. Recitation of Rosary at 10 AM. Internment in Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his mother LaBelle H. Demby, daughters; Carmaine (Andrew) Demby-Dickerson, and JaJuan Demby, sons; Cornell and Claude Rainey, a sister Charlene (David) Demby-Yager, brothers; Charlston (Gail) Demby, and Ronald Cole, 13 grandchildren, aunts; Theresa Molina, Doris Jenkins and Allyson Williams, an uncle Richard Harleaux, Sr., nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Henry A. Demby, Jr. brother Henry A. Demby, III, Grandparents; Henry A., Sr. and Ida Butler Demby, and George and Doris Domingue Harleaux. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
