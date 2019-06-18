Claudell Johnson Mathews

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Andrew & Shirley Hunt
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
9090 Section Rd
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
9090 Section Rd.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Claudell Johnson Mathews entered eternal rest on June 13, 2019. Survived by her husband, Terry Mathews; mother, Lerlene Johnson; daughter, Cornae Lerretta Granville; son, Ra'shon Travell Johnson. Preceded in death by her father, Odell Johnson. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Michael Joseph, Jr. officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.