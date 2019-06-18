Claudell Johnson Mathews entered eternal rest on June 13, 2019. Survived by her husband, Terry Mathews; mother, Lerlene Johnson; daughter, Cornae Lerretta Granville; son, Ra'shon Travell Johnson. Preceded in death by her father, Odell Johnson. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Michael Joseph, Jr. officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019