Claudette Annette Landry "Granny" Ratcliff, 81 years old, of Watson, Louisiana, entered into heaven surrounded by her loving husband and children on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her sense of fun and adventure kept everyone around her filled with laughter and admiration. She was born on March 15, 1939 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Oliver Joseph Landry, Sr. and Sara Rose Zumo Landry. She married Billy Ratcliff on October 22, 1977. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Billy Ratcliff, her sister, Dolores Landry Butler, her children, Jerril (Lisa) Musso, Sheryl (John) O'Meara, Danny (Stephanie) Musso, Gina (Darryl) Mullens, Jonette (Jason) Ott, Judy (Mike) Goutreaux, Susan Ratcliff, and Michelle Martinsen. Also, she is fondly loved by 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Sara Landry, her brother, O.J. Landry, Jr., and her great-grandson, Braxton Bergeron. During her life she was employed at Industrial Ornamental Welding, State Farm Insurance, Hancock Bank (Watson), and owned and operated Mom's Corner in Watson. One of her greatest accomplishments was coaching The Special Olympics
Bowling Team - which she did for 17 years. This brought her so much joy and she was adored by the special Olympians. She also enjoyed cooking, dancing, sewing, motorcycle riding, fishing and most of all, time spent with her loving family. Pallbearers will be: JC Musso, Jr., Robert O'Meara, Anthony Musso, Cody Mullens, Joshua Ott, Eric Goutreaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jake Goutreaux, Paul Musso, Daniel Mullens, Joseph Ott, and Brayden Musso. A visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.