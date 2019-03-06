Claudette James Holmes departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
