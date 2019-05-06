Claudette Perry Hebert passed away on May 3, 2019 at 7:59 p.m. at the Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baton Rouge. She was born in Springhill, LA on January 29, 1927 and was 92 at her passing. Ms. Hebert worked and retired from the State of Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with her service at 11:00 a.m. at Greenoaks Funeral Home on 9595 Florida Blvd. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Patti Hebert Wilson (Robert) of Baton Rouge. Her granddaughters, Kelli Wilson of Prairieville and Melissa Meriwether (Greg) of Baton Rouge. She also has three great, Hayden and Reece Utrera of Prairieville and Jack Meriwether of Baton Rouge. She had many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude E. Perry, her mother, Vera Perry Brumfield and stepfather, James A. Brumfield. A daughter, Cathi Hebert Reyes', two sisters, Elaine Cotton, Valene McDonald and her brother, Charles (Sonny) Perry. She was wonderfully cared for by the employees of the Nursing Center and Audubon Hospice. Pallbearers will be Robert Wilson, Greg Meriwether, Hayden Utrera, Reece Utrera, Russell Autin and Chris Viator, with honrary pallbearer Jack Meriwether. Burial will be in Greenoaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her honor.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019