Claudia Curry Kistrup, a loving wife and mother passed away at her home in Denham Springs on June 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Her sense of humor, love for life, and a genuine concern for others will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Claudia was born in Denham Springs on January 4, 1951 and was married to her husband, Bruce, for almost 47 years. She had two children, Mattson and fiancée Aline Struppeck, and Keri. She is also survived by a brother Tilden Curry and a sister Jackie Covington. Claudia was a long-time member of Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson, Louisiana where a private memorial service was held on Friday June 14, 2019 for close friends and family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 23, 2019