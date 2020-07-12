Claudia Laverne Moore passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on April 26, 1937 in Baton Rouge, La. She is proceeded in death by her son, Randall Mark Pizzolato; her parents T.E. Moore, Ruby Lucas Moore; sisters Ophelia and Eunice; and brother T. E. Moore Jr. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sharon) Pizzolato, Kimberly (Lester) David, Jeffrey (Julia) Pizzolato, Laura (Amando) Aranas; grandchildren, Cody and Brandon David, Randall and Holden Pizzolato; great-grandchildren, Maci, Ryland and Kinley David; beloved former spouse and father of her children, Charles J Pizzolato Jr.; sister, Gloria Guidroz and nieces and nephews. Graduate of Istrouma High School class of 55. Retired from the La. State Senate. She was a good mother who always took care of her children and did the best she could to teach and guide them. She was known for her classic yet elegant style and grace. She had a compassionate spirit for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and pets. Her interest included family, art, traveling and gardening, dancing and listening to live music. She will be missed by family and friends. The family would like to express appreciation to the Staff of the Lacour House, especially Cynthia James for her love and care given to the very end. Also, Hospice of Baton Rouge who participated in her care. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Greg Pizzolato, Randall Pizzolato, Lester David, Cody David, Charles Pizzolato, Amando Aranas. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon David. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, https://hospicebr.org/giving/donate
