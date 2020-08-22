Claudine Barton Truett died peacefully at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge at the age of 90. She was born in Oak Grove, LA on October 10, 1929 weighing only 2 lbs. 4 oz. Her parents were William Allen Barton and Mamie Magdeline Cupit. Her family lived on a farm as sharecroppers who harvested cotton fields and produce. She shared many stories of the hard but rewarding life on the farm where she learned her work ethic and values. Her family eventually moved to Baton Rouge where she graduated from Istrouma and then met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Truett, whom she married at 18 and began a family with. They were blissfully married for 66 years until his death in 2014. They attended Zoar Baptist, Oakcrest Baptist, and Sherwood Baptist Church. Claudine had many talents over the years. She worked part time in the children's department at DH Holmes, made beautiful ceramics as well as being an amazing seamstress. She played in two bridge groups with lifelong friends for over 50 years. The family had three camps over the years where she and the family loved to catch fish to fry or boil up a mess of crawfish. Claudine especially enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She had a knack for cooking without measuring or following a recipe. She and Bob loved taking all the grandchildren camping in a motorhome for long weekends. She was a giver in life, always wanting to do for others and never met a stranger. Claudine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mike and Bren Truett, daughter and son-in-law Tammy and David West, son-in-law, Jim Jackson, sister-in-law Gladys Barton, 7 grandchildren and spouses, Chris (Amiee) Matherne, Kim Gautreaux, Paul Truett, Kelli (Brad) Stelly, Amber (Brandon) Smith, Amy (Mike) Wattigney, Robert West (fiancé Carly); 12 great-grandchildren, Blake, Paige, and Michael Gautreaux, T.C., Matthew, and Madeline Matherne, Chance Truett, Dylan and Addison Stelly, Alana and Jaxson Smith, and Avery Wattigney. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, daughter Dorothy Jackson; sons, Gary, and Pat Truett, her daughter-in-law Leigh Truett; her siblings, Henry R. "Buddy", Daniel "D.W.", R.L., Arvie Lee, and Elsie. Claudine was one amazing lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private service arranged by Central Funeral Home will be held at the Louisiana National Cemetery at Port Hudson. A special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and her caregivers, Nelly, Pat, Ann, Mary, and Kim who treated her with kindness, dignity, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.