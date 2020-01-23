God seen her getting tired, and cure was not to be, so He put his arms around her and whispered "Come with Me". Claudine Moore went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home in Walker, LA. She was born June 27, 1939 in Franklinton, LA. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Roberson, Terry Moore and Karen, Pete Moore and Carrie, Joey Moore and Wanda Brenda Johnson, and Lucky. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. Her siblings Parnell Jenkins, and Bennie and Rhonda Jenkins. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Livingston on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Livingston from 10 am until Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm, conducted by Rev. Wayne Mack. Burial will follow in Naul Cemetery, in Bluff Creek. She is preceded in death by her husband Jake E. Moore, her parents, Daniel Claude and Vesta Mae Jenkins, two daughters, Christie Smith and Linda Leonard, a granddaughter, Nora Elizabeth Moore, her sisters, Olivia Smith, Jean Felps, and Dianne Naul. Special thanks to Laura Dejohn, and Geraldine Robertson from Modern Hospice. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020