Dutiful husband, father, and grandfather, and outstanding man of God, Mr. Claudius LaSalle Price, Jr., was born on February 15, 1953, and was called to begin his eternal life with Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was native and resident of Baton Rouge. After several years of embarking on numerous successful business pursuits, as well as driving trucks, Mr. Price retired. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and a great supporter of his family members, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Price proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and remained patriotic throughout his life. He was also a loyal member of Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church and served the congregation as a deacon for many years. His passing is mourned by his loving wife, Mary Carter Price; seven sons, Claudius (Jamie) Price, III, Claudius (Kirsten) Price, IV, Claiborne Carter, James Price, Dionell Perkins, Julius Carter,and Ronald Samuel Price; three daughters, Mary (Kenny) Williams, Shawn (Precious) Holiday, Shirley (Eric) Carter; three brothers, Joseph Price, Melvin (Rose) Price, and Richmond (Willie Mae) Price; five sisters, Annie (Jerry) Shelby, Claudia Sterling, Jennie (Benny) Perry, Nadine Price Towns, and Enola Price Williams. Mr. Price is also survived by a host of grandchildren (whom he loved dearly), nieces, and nephews, too numerous to name. He was preceded in death by his parents,Claudius L. Price, Sr. and Alta Mae Price; three brothers, Alton E. Price, Sr., Carver Price, and Harry Price, Sr.; a sister, Alice Ruth Price; and a daughter, Helen Carter. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A private funeral for family only will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Faith SDA Church, 7330 Mickens Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will be at LA National Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow the burial at the Alexander Harvey Center, 5222 Hollywood Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Professional services are entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

