Clay Bernard Maglone, III, of Slaughter, LA went to be with his Lord on December 26, 2019. He served his country as a mechanic in the US Navy. He was retired from the Illinois Central Railroad where he worked as a Car Inspector for over 25 years. He was a pilot, a farmer, and a sportsman. Visitation will be held at Slaughter United Methodist Church, Slaughter, LA on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay Bernard, Jr. and Maxine McCoy Maglone; sister, Peggy Elizabeth "Betsy" Maglone; and beloved Yorkie, Bear. He is survived by his son, Noah Bernard Maglone and wife, Katie; his sister, Rebecca Maglone LeJeune; his significant other, Shari Richard of over 7 years; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slaughter UMC Building Fund.