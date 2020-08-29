Clayborne Willis Gilbert, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Clay grew up in Delhi, Louisiana, where he graduated from Central High School in 1955. He then served in the Air Force from 1955-1959 and in the Air Force Reserves until 1963 and married Peggy Lang from Varnado, Louisiana, on April 7, 1961. Clay worked on the Louisiana State University Campus Police Force for thirty-two years and as a security officer for the Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Perkins Road for ten years. He served as a Deacon at Lanier Baptist Church, where he also ran a camera for their television ministry, and Istrouma Baptist Church; worked as a volunteer with the Louisiana Rural Life Museum, Special Olympics and Walk to Cure Alzheimer's. He enjoyed sports, playing softball and basketball on numerous church teams and enjoyed bowling, golf, and fishing. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Peggy Gilbert; daughters, Karyn and Shari; three grandsons, Walter, Vincent, and Joshua; two great-grand-children, Joey and Katie; two sisters, Ruth and Inez; three brothers, Owen, George, and David Earl and grand-daughter-in-law Kayla and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Freeman Gilbert and his mother, Enid Perry Gilbert. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020, from Noon until services at two o'clock. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Walter Goodman, III, Joshua R. Goodman, Vincent Dotson, Walt Goodman, Jr., and Kent Lang. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Istrouma Baptist Church Missions or St. Joseph Hospice in the name of Clay Gilbert. The family of Clayborne Gilbert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.