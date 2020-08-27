We lost our "Hero" on August 23, 2020. Clayton Dallas Lloyd was born on November 24, 1958. He was full of incredible faith and had a true servant's heart. His whole world revolved around his family. He was married to the love of his life, Peggy for 38 years. He took great pride in watching his beautiful children grow and he was so immensely proud of Nicole and Dallas. His four grandchildren were his heart and he loved spoiling them with Maw Maw. His love was unconditional, and his smile would light up a room. Clayton lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was the biggest "teddy bear" with a heart of pure gold. Clayton worked for Acme Refrigeration for 43 years. He thought the world of the Kaiser family and considered them his own family. Cooking and feeding others were always one of he and Peggy's greatest passions and a way that they could serve others. He and Dallas opened Commodore's Pizza in 2012 and you would see his big smile and feel his love the moment you walked into the door. It is not going to be the same without him. He was one of God's soldiers and he made sure to always praise God in everything he did. To know him was to love him and he made each one of us better. He was a graduate of Broadmoor High School in 1976. He was a devoted member of New Life Baptist Church. One of his greatest joys was vacationing with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved Disney World as much as the grandkids and he considered the Smoky Mountains his home away from home. He is survived by his precious wife Peggy Owens Lloyd; children Nicole Lloyd Geier and husband Edward, Dallas Commodore Lloyd II and wife Lindsey. Grandchildren; Aubrey and Clayton Geier, Emma and Ellie Lloyd. Siblings; Harold Lloyd and wife Glynda, Donna Dupre and Tandra Arbor. Numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends that he loved dearly. Longtime friend and Saints fan for 30+ years, Frank Thomas. They loved the Saints even when they were the "aints". Preceded in death by parents, Dallas Commodore and Mary Lloyd, grandparents, Landis and Inez Lloyd and Guy and Lelia Bethel. Visiting at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 W, Hammond, LA, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm and resuming on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm. The funeral service will take place at 12 pm with Bro. Carlin Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Gatlin Cemetery.

