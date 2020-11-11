Clayton Eugene Colborn, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. He was affectionately known at "Big Daddy" as the patriarch of the family, then "Poppa" once grandchildren arrived. Clay was a basketball superstar as a teen for the Covington High School Lions, earning many awards, newspaper write-ups, and leading his team to championships. His outstanding playing gained him a scholarship to Nichol's State University, although he eventually decided to attend Southeastern Louisiana University. After college, he followed his father's footsteps and worked as a first mate on river boats before meeting his wife and working in the automotive industry. Clay loved animals and always had a dog by his side. He also loved riding his Harley and he and his wife spent many a weekend tooling the back roads. Clay was active in his church, serving as a greeter and usher. He had the most beautiful smile and a funny story for everyone he met. He was a devoted husband and father who was always supportive and showed unconditional love. Clay is survived by his bride of 48 years, Pat Talley Colborn; his sister, Carolyn Colborn Martinez; his children, Laura and Keith Summers, Tony Cutrone, Amy and Hans Anderson, and Clay Colborn, Jr.; as well as grandchildren, Kurt Colborn, Tori Colborn, Clayton, Colborn III, Amanda Summers Lamarque, Julia Summers, Sam Summers, Audrey Anderson, James Anderson, Sebastian Cutrone, and Haley Cutrone. He was preceded in death by his son, Yancy Michael Colborn; his parents, Capt. Russell and Elizabeth Colborn; and in-laws, Jerry and Myrtis Talley. Services will be held at Journey Church on Greenwell Springs Road in Central, Thursday, November 12. Visitation from 11 am. until service at 1 pm, officiated by Pastor Jay Colemen. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.