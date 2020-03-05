Clayton Everette Seguin passed peacefully in Baton Rouge, LA on 2/25/2020 at the age of 57. He was born on 10/5/1962 and raised in Baton Rouge. Clayton moved north with his ex-wife Holly Seguin 24 years ago settling in Monroe, MI raising their two children Blake Seguin and Adrian Seguin and grandchild Kai Seguin-Bilbrey. Also survived by daughter Kimberly Brown and grandkids Azura Bonnette and Caden Bonnette, siblings Eric Seguin, Toby Seguin, Aniece Galloway (Will), Alana Granados, Daniel Ruegg (Kathy), Tami Seguin (Jody Sims), stepsiblings Randy Ruegg, Brian Ruegg, Rhonda Blevins (Paul), stepmom Joyce Seguin, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friend Karl Whetstine and the best friends in Monroe, MI any man could have. Preceded in death by parents Sherra Ruegg, W. Delry Seguin, Sr., stepdad Ronald Ruegg, brother Webster D. Seguin, Jr. Clayton was the best brother any person could have! Memorial will take place on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Aniece and Will's home 626 Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, lunch to follow. Clayton was also a friend of Bill and Ann Wilson. In lieu of flowers please make donation to or . Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020