Major Clem Pearson, Jr., USAF (Ret), passed away on June 12, 2020, a month shy of 87 years old. Clem was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 18, 1933. He was one of 12 kids, and proudly claimed to have fiercely defended his dinner plate many times from any sneaky sibling seeking some of his portion. He married Zora Lee Kennedy on November 6, 1954. He started his USAF career by enlisting, then "earning his stripes" as an aviation mechanic in several specialties. His outstanding work ethic led to his selection to attend the USAF Aviation Cadet Program, Class 54R, which led to his commission as a 2nd Lt then he earned USAF Pilot Wings. His early flying career included the A-26 then the new B-57 Fighter/Bomber that he accumulated over 3000 hours in. His assignments included Japan, Arizona, Florida, Utah, Texas, New York and the Philippines. In the early stages of the Vietnam war he flew several dozen combat missions originating from Clark AFB in the PI in the B-57. In 1967 he transitioned to the HH 43 Pedro Rescue/Fire Fighting Helicopter. He once again flew in Vietnam as the HH43 Detachment Commander at Phu Cat. He ended his career as the Commander of Rescue Operations at Webb AFB Tx. which at that time was an Undergraduate Pilot Training base. He was known as Uncle Clemmie, Memmie, Pop, Mem, and Pawpaw to some, but he was loved by all who knew him. His friendly personality and strong work ethic led him to his second career as Business Manager of Chemical Applicators in Gonzales La. He spent 20 years with Chemical Applicators and retired for a second and final time. His retirement life included everything he loved, fishing, bowling, joking, story telling of his flying days, boating, cooking (fundraisers), he loved "beer-eeniss" (his father's word for beer), and anything that included repair of any kind of engine. He also spent many hours of his time volunteering with the Denham Springs La VFW chapter, where he served on the Honor Guard paying respect to his fellow veterans during their funerals. He always loved ice cream and especially homemade. He said they never got any as children thus he treated each bowl he got as if it would be his last one. He especially loved his family and his wife Zoe. He really loved helping his many siblings with anything and everything. He had a big hug, kiss, and nickname for all of his people. When his grandkids spent a Friday night at his house, they got a Mr. Clean style scrub-a-dub before bed, awoke to his Saturday morning vacuuming, and he always buckled them up before sending them back home. He also loved his dogs and he had many, but he really was fond of German Shepherds. He will be missed greatly. Clem was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Zora Lee Pearson, his parents, Clem Sr. and Vivian Pearson, his daughter, Cindy Perkins and his grandson Kurt Perkins, his sisters, Levinia Caston (Gurvis), Margaret Stevenson (Bob), Patsy Ford (Arnold), Joyce Thompson (Lamar), Norma Jean Ortlieb (Slick), and his brother, Charles Pearson (Carole). He is survived by two children, LtCol USAFR (Ret) Keith and wife Dr. Dianne Pearson, Sharon and husband Michael Benbow; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Andy Donlon, LtCol USAFR Heather and husband, LtCol USAFR Ryan Decker, Ryan and wife Taylor Pearson, Hank and wife Jenni Hughes, Ross Perkins, Nicole Perkins, McKenna Benbow, and Garrett Benbow; 14 great-grandchildren; his brother John, his sisters, Birdie, Fabian (Big Ike), Sandra, and Darlene. Last but certainly not least, many other beloved family members in Louisiana and Texas. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family advises, masks are optional, please respect social distancing as much as possible. In lieu of flowers, donation to VFW or St Judes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store