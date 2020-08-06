1/1
Clement Severan Jr.
Clement Severan, Jr., a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 76, at Carrington Place Nursing Home. He was a retired maintenance worker of twenty plus years at LSU. He never met a stranger and he loved greeting people everywhere he went. Survived by niece and caregiver, Sheri F. Broussard (Phillip), nephew, Ivan Fitzgerald, nieces Shayla B. Dixon (Elbert) and Ashley Batieste, goddaughter, Jacqueline B. Boyd (Stephen), one niece-in-law, Lorraine R. Fitzgerald and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Clement, Sr., and Evelyn Severan, sisters, Alice S. Fitzgerald and Sandra S. Batieste, brother, Anthony Severan and nephew, Kenneth J. Fitzgerald. Visitation, 8/8/2020 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
