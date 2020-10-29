Clenard Melancon departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 84, a native of Paincourtville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Charles Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.