Cleo Grevious, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, entered eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at the age of 93 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Sister Grevious leaves to celebrate her life eleven children and their spouses: Shirley Sam of Fordoche, LA; Clarence (Beulah) Greeves of Baton Rouge, LA; Gloria Webb, Delores (Wardell) Jackson, William Grevious, Wallace Grevious, Leonard (Phyllis) Grevious, Barbara Grevious, and Jerome of Maringouin, LA, Sylvia (Lionel) Dorsey of Port Allen. LA; and Willie Grevious, Jr. of Grosse Tete, LA and daughter-in-law Rosalind Grevious of Maringouin, LA; 47 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, loving neighbors, Henry and Joanne Hill, Sr; two caring nieces, Ida (Larry) Johnson and Shirley Grevious Lockman and two caring nephews, Albert (Rachel) Grevious, Sr., and Alvin (Delores) Greavis. Religious Service Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, La. Interment in church cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

