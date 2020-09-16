Cleo James Bessix, affectionately known to her daughter/grandchildren as "Ma" and "Momo", and to family and friends as "Tee" or Sister-in-law, departed this life on September 9, 2020 at the age of 67. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Alfred Bessix; a daughter, Dana (Melvin) Littles; stepdaughter, Tonya Bessix; two stepsons, Paul (Kianna) Fowler and Maleke (Kontonia) Fowler; grandson, Stephen Williams; granddaughter, Miracle Williams; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Wesley, Gloria Bessix, and Laurene Bessix; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Marlana) Bessix and Joseph (Barbara) Bessix; a goddaughter, Caziah Bessix; a special dear friend, Donna Phillippe; grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 18, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Religious service will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

