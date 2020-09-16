1/1
Cleo James Bessix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo James Bessix, affectionately known to her daughter/grandchildren as "Ma" and "Momo", and to family and friends as "Tee" or Sister-in-law, departed this life on September 9, 2020 at the age of 67. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Alfred Bessix; a daughter, Dana (Melvin) Littles; stepdaughter, Tonya Bessix; two stepsons, Paul (Kianna) Fowler and Maleke (Kontonia) Fowler; grandson, Stephen Williams; granddaughter, Miracle Williams; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Wesley, Gloria Bessix, and Laurene Bessix; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Marlana) Bessix and Joseph (Barbara) Bessix; a goddaughter, Caziah Bessix; a special dear friend, Donna Phillippe; grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 18, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Religious service will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 16, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mrs. Cleo James Bessix. Praying for peace to bring each of you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
May God's Grace and Peace be multiplied unto you and your family. It is at such times as these that God is truly known as a comforter. We extend our heartfelt condolences and are praying with your family.

With Heartfelt Sympathy,
A. Wesley's Funeral Home & Staff
Freddie Wesley & Family
September 16, 2020
To Dana and family. Your mom was the nicest and kindest person I've ever known. She will be truly missed. Be strong in the Lord and keep the faith.
Tracy Oliver Norris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved