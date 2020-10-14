1/1
Cleopatra Dominique Dupard
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Cleopatra Dominique Dupard, 67, native of Bayou Goula, LA and resident of Modeste, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was born on February 22, 1953 to the late Ernest and Earline Holland Dominique. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Renee(Cedric) Smith, Dr. Catrina Dupard, Alfreda (Salvador) Thomas, sons, Alfred (Nina) Dupard, III, and Courtland (Dierdre) Dupard, grandchildren Megan Smith, Jade Wiliams, Maison Smith, Alfred Dupard IV, Elise Dupard, Lundyn Dupard, Zion Thomas and Zecheriah Thomas, great-grandchild, Rayne Grace Perry, sisters, Lucille Warner,Joyce Dominique,Patricia (Andrew) Spears, brothers, Felton Dominique, Sr., and Thomas(Amanda) Dominique, Sr., other relatives and friends Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church 57900 Augusta Road, White Castle, LA 70788. Public Viewing is 8-10 am Saturday until Funeral Service at 10am, entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 58635 Meriam St. Plaquemine, LA 70764. Masks are required.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jacquline McCoy
Friend
October 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joshua & Natasha Johnson and Family
Family
