Cleotis "Otis" Turner

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Torras, LA
View Map
Obituary
Cleotis Turner entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a Production Technician at Rubicon for 25 years. Survived by his wife, Joan Denise Turner; daughters, Tiffani and Alexandria Turner; numerous sisters and one brother. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Lee Turner and Bert Hartford, Sr. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:30 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith officiating. Graveside Service Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Torras, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020
