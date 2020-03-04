Cleotis Turner entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a Production Technician at Rubicon for 25 years. Survived by his wife, Joan Denise Turner; daughters, Tiffani and Alexandria Turner; numerous sisters and one brother. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Lee Turner and Bert Hartford, Sr. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:30 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith officiating. Graveside Service Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Torras, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020