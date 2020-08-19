1/1
Clettis "Pate" Zanders
Clettis "Pete" Zanders, reflection of Life. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away. Revelations 21:4. Clettis James Zanders affectionately known as "Pete" was born January 26, 1970 to the late Geraldine Zanders Governor and the late Clettis Luter, Jr. in New Orleans, LA. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, he departed this life and boarded his flight to his heavenly home. He accepted Christ and was baptized by Rev. Geoffrey O. Sykes at the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church where he served as a faithful member. He was a 1988 graduate of Plaquemine High School. He furthered his studies by attending Texas Southern University and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. Later, he received his Master's Degree in Business. On July 3, 1999, he married the love of his life, Tara Garner and to this union was born three amazing and beautiful daughters, Tiara, Tyria, and Tamia. He was employed with the Shell Covent Refinery as a Project Engineer Team Lead. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Tara G. Zanders, His daughters, Tiara Malaysia Zanders, Tyria Monae Zanders and Tamia Marshay Zanders and daughter whom he helped rear, Kayla Robinson, Two (2) Godchildren, Kade Jackson and Shanta Williams; Mother-in-law, Helen Jean Garner, Sister, Melissa (John) Quinn, brother, Odria (Shantel) Zanders, Uncle, Eugene (Juanita) Bridgewater, Aunt, Emma Davis and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine (Herman) Governor and Clettis Luter, Jr.; Sister, Mercedes (Meme) Zanders Williams. Visitation is Friday August 21,2020 at Great St. Mary B. C. Plaquemine 10 AM until Noon. Due to Covid-19 Concerns a Private Funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Geoffrey O. Sykes, Pastor. Entombment to follow at Grace Memorial Park Plaquemine. We will always remember "Pete's" special smile, his caring heart, that warm embrace he always gave to his family and friends. The unconditional love he shared will always be remembered and we hold the memories of "Pete" forever in our hearts. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
