Cleveland "Sonny Boy" Bailey, Sr., died peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his son, Cleveland, Jr., daughter, Joanne (Cristin) Thomas, grandson, Blake Jackson Bailey, sisters, Mary Esther Bailey, Ruth Bailey (Lee) Wesley, and Constance Bailey, sister-in-law, Betty Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 8:00 A.M until services at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, 356 T.J. Jemison Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Pastor Rene' F. Brown officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2019