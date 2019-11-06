Cleveland died peacefully surrounded by the love and presence of his family at home on October 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, He was 74 years old. He was born on February 8, 1945, to the late Charlie Henderson, Jr. and Lizzie Henderson Ghoram. Cleveland grew up in Zachary, Louisiana with his loving mother and step-father, Edward Ghoram, and was a 1963 graduate of Northwestern High School where he was active in sports and band. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served his country from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. Sgt. Henderson leaves to mourn his wife of 49 years, Rose L. Henderson, two sons, Roderick "Wayne" (Demetria) Henderson, Cleveland (Anitra) Henderson, Jr.,Texas four sisters Johnnie (Earl) Wright (Atlanta), Edna (James) Smith (Monroe), Diane (Willie) Cole, and Janice Perkins (Gonzales), one brother, Louis Henderson; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Henderson, Jr., loving mother, Lizzie Ghoram, step-father, Rev. Edward Ghoram, daughter, Joyce Whitaker, and two sisters, Susie Patterson and Charlene Douse. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. Visitation resumes Friday, November 8 at 10:00AM until services at the funeral home at 11:00AM, with interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA, Premier Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019