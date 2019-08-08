Cleveland J. "Buck" Babin passed away on August 7, 2019 at 6:37 PM at his residence with his devoted son by his side after a brief illness. Born February 18, 1930 to Louis and Margaret Mayers Babin in Hayes City, LA. He served in the Air Force and was a retired operator for Ormet Corporation, cattleman and longtime resident of Prairieville. Survived by devoted son Stephan J. Babin (Lisa); stepchildren Jimmy Lynn Babin (Wendy) and Kathy Babin Henderson (Sean); grandchildren, Miranda Babin Colligan (Mark) and Kade J. Babin (JoAnn); step grandchildren, Jordan Fabre, Michelle Miller, Chad Babin, April Babin Thebault, Wesley Babin and their families and sister Marjorie "Minnie" Babin Prettelt. Proud great grandfather of Mark "Buddy" Colligan and Maura Anne Colligan. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Glerma Broussard Babin, step grandchild Kirsten Fabre; sisters, Theresa Babin and Jean Babin Templet. You always knew Buck was near as he whistled as he went about his daily chores. He loved his family, especially his granddaughter Miranda who cared for him along with her dad over the last six and a half weeks. He was always willing to help and spent many years donating platelets for his friend and other cancer patients. Visitation and services will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Airline Highway, Gonzales on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation from 9:30AM until celebration of life service at 11AM, celebrated by Deacon Randy Clement. The family would like to thank Stephanie Hutchinson of Servants Heart Services for dropping everything and coming every time Stephan called her. Also, thanks to Baton Rouge Hospice for their kind and considerate help throughout the last four weeks. Last by not least, they ask that you consider giving the gift of life by donating blood or platelets in Buck's honor. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019