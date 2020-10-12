1/1
Cleveland J. "Dado" "Balutte" Lopez
Cleveland passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General at the age of 89. He was born in Harvey, grew up on Eureka Planation in Bayou Goula and was a current resident of Addis. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Cleveland was a self-employed barber for 54 year. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine (masks required) from 1 p.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Cleveland is survived by his wife, Susie Phelps Lopez; a sister, Shirley Savoy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan "Jo Ann" Breaux Lopez; parents, Wilfred and Lelia Hebert Lopez; two brothers, Roy Joseph Lopez and Raymond Lopez; grandparents, Olezphore A. and Theresa Guillot Hebert. Cleveland was a member of American Legion Post #167. No reception will be held following services due to Covid restrictions. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
OCT
15
Burial
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
October 12, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
