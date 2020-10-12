Cleveland passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General at the age of 89. He was born in Harvey, grew up on Eureka Planation in Bayou Goula and was a current resident of Addis. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Cleveland was a self-employed barber for 54 year. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine (masks required) from 1 p.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Cleveland is survived by his wife, Susie Phelps Lopez; a sister, Shirley Savoy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan "Jo Ann" Breaux Lopez; parents, Wilfred and Lelia Hebert Lopez; two brothers, Roy Joseph Lopez and Raymond Lopez; grandparents, Olezphore A. and Theresa Guillot Hebert. Cleveland was a member of American Legion Post #167. No reception will be held following services due to Covid restrictions. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.