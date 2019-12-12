Cleveland Joseph Oliver, a long-time New Orleans, LA resident, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. He was 94, a native of Belle Alliance, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave New Orleans, LA at 8:00 am to Rosary at 9:15 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am; Fr. Henry Davis, S.S.J. officiating. Burial at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 174 LA-1003 Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Inc, 5414 Hwy-1 Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences visit our website at www.williamsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019