1/1
Cleveland Lamar Bridges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleveland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleveland Lamar Bridges, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Ethel, LA. He was retired President and CEO of American Citadel Guard, Inc. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Slaughter First Baptist Church, 3227 Church Street, Slaughter, LA 70777 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Slaughter First Baptist Church from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 Noon conducted by his dear friend, Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will follow in Feliciana Rest Cemetery, Slaughter. Lamar is survived by his beloved wife, Linda T. Bridges, children, Kelly Bridges "Kiki', Jody Tada, Amy K Cedotal (Troy), Marsha Martin (Michael) and Chuck Sumerall (Patricia), siblings, Gwen Axtel, Elaine Stanley, Edie Louviere, Patricia Lang, Harold Bridges and Fredrick Bridges, grandchildren, Joshua Courville, Kaitlyn Courville, Devin Laughlin, Ian Fontenot, Koji Tada, Seiji Tada, Tiffany Waddell, Kyle Cedotal, Brandon Sumerall, Brittany Martin, Amber Sumerall, Abby Sumerall, Brantly Martin, Dylan Cedotal and Calyn Cedotal, great grandchildren, Finlee Courville, Aiden Courville, Ryn Courville, Ember Courville, Layla Perry, Logan Perry, McKayla Sumerall, Lauren Perry, Addison Sumerall and Liam Waddell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie "Click" and Edith Bridges and Sister, Gaile Bridges Westfall. Lamar was a longtime member of Slaughter First Baptist Church. He served as a member of Slaughter Community Charter School Board and served in the US AirForce. He had a passion for horses, horse breeding and owned Majestic Hills Quarter Horse Ranch. Lamar's big heart, generosity, and love for his community will be deeply missed by all those who truly knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Slaughter First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Slaughter First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
Slaughter First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Lamar will be dearly missed by so many he was a very caring and loving man I’m glad to have known him and the memories we made together
Rest In Peace no more pain in the arms of the angels
Angie Sullivan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved