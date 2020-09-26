Cleveland Lamar Bridges, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home in Ethel, LA. He was retired President and CEO of American Citadel Guard, Inc. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Slaughter First Baptist Church, 3227 Church Street, Slaughter, LA 70777 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Slaughter First Baptist Church from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 Noon conducted by his dear friend, Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will follow in Feliciana Rest Cemetery, Slaughter. Lamar is survived by his beloved wife, Linda T. Bridges, children, Kelly Bridges "Kiki', Jody Tada, Amy K Cedotal (Troy), Marsha Martin (Michael) and Chuck Sumerall (Patricia), siblings, Gwen Axtel, Elaine Stanley, Edie Louviere, Patricia Lang, Harold Bridges and Fredrick Bridges, grandchildren, Joshua Courville, Kaitlyn Courville, Devin Laughlin, Ian Fontenot, Koji Tada, Seiji Tada, Tiffany Waddell, Kyle Cedotal, Brandon Sumerall, Brittany Martin, Amber Sumerall, Abby Sumerall, Brantly Martin, Dylan Cedotal and Calyn Cedotal, great grandchildren, Finlee Courville, Aiden Courville, Ryn Courville, Ember Courville, Layla Perry, Logan Perry, McKayla Sumerall, Lauren Perry, Addison Sumerall and Liam Waddell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie "Click" and Edith Bridges and Sister, Gaile Bridges Westfall. Lamar was a longtime member of Slaughter First Baptist Church. He served as a member of Slaughter Community Charter School Board and served in the US AirForce. He had a passion for horses, horse breeding and owned Majestic Hills Quarter Horse Ranch. Lamar's big heart, generosity, and love for his community will be deeply missed by all those who truly knew and loved him.

