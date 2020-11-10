Cleveland Lemon, Jr., a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home with his family at his bedside on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was 94 years old. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in WWII, EAME and Asiatic-Pacific Campaigns. He was a retired bricklayer operating out of Bricklayers Local #5 and EBR Parish School System security officer. He is survived by his brother, Alvin Lemon, daughters, Gwen Lemon Simon (Charles), Teri Lemon Davis (J Hayward), Stephanie Lemon Newman and Rosalyn Lemon Davis (Micheal) a son, Anthony Nelson (Lorie) and numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Margaret McNeely Lemon and his parents, Bessie and Cleveland Lemon, Sr. Due to COVID concerns, there will be a masked and abbreviated viewing only at Carney Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin Street on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. A graveside dismissal will follow at 1:00 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Face coverings are mandatory.

