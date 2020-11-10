1/1
Cleveland Lemon Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleveland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleveland Lemon, Jr., a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home with his family at his bedside on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was 94 years old. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in WWII, EAME and Asiatic-Pacific Campaigns. He was a retired bricklayer operating out of Bricklayers Local #5 and EBR Parish School System security officer. He is survived by his brother, Alvin Lemon, daughters, Gwen Lemon Simon (Charles), Teri Lemon Davis (J Hayward), Stephanie Lemon Newman and Rosalyn Lemon Davis (Micheal) a son, Anthony Nelson (Lorie) and numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Margaret McNeely Lemon and his parents, Bessie and Cleveland Lemon, Sr. Due to COVID concerns, there will be a masked and abbreviated viewing only at Carney Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin Street on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm. A graveside dismissal will follow at 1:00 pm at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Face coverings are mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved