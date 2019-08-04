Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland Pierre "June" Blanchard. View Sign Service Information Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Covenant Community Church Pierre Part , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cleveland "June" Pierre Blanchard, 69, a native of Bayou Pigeon and resident of Pierre Part, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father to his wife Shirley and children Kenny, Tina, and Paul. Cleve honorably serviced in the army and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. Although he was a man of few words, his actions spoke volumes. He proceeded in death by his father, Cleveland Blanchard; mother, Mary T. Blanchard; brother-in-laws, Gaulbert Hebert, Ernest Hedges Jr., Michael Jacobs, and Thomas Landry; sister in law, Sherald Landry. He is survived by his wife Shirley Blanchard; children, Kenny Blanchard (Ragan), Tina Alabares (Wesley), Paul Blanchard (Kyla); grandchildren, Courtney Crews, Logan Blanchard, Kenley Blanchard, Mackenzie Blanchard, Carly Blanchard, Braxton Blanchard, Emmie Albares, Owen Albares, and Londyn Blanchard; brother, Adam Blanchard (Cheryl); sisters, Mary Jane Hebert, Leanna Sanchez (Herman), Lois Jacobs, and Linda Hedges; and many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank all the first responders and the Pierre Part Fire Department. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM with services to follow at New Covenant Community Church in Pierre Part. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019

