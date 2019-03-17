Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland R. "Clevie" Langlois Jr.. View Sign

A native and resident of New Roads LA., he passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was an Operator for Cajun II/NRG since 1981. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Langlois; mother, Edna L. Langlois; father in law and mother in law, Dale and Sylvia Kelley; sisters in law, Tina Kelley and Gina Griffith and husband Larry; brothers in law, Dale Kelley Jr. and wife Cindy, Darryel Kelley and wife Terri; Lester Roy and wife Joan; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Cleveland R. (Yank) Langlois Sr.; sister, Christie Roy. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm and on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 8 am until religious services in the parlor at 10 am. Conducted by Rev. Jimmy Babin. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Dale Kelley, Brian Moore, Walter Manchester, Paul Hurst, Lester Roy and Christopher Kelley.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

