Cleveland Schofield Sr.

Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Peter Baptist Church
58116 Court St.
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Peter Baptist Church
58116 Court St.
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Baptist Church
58116 Court St.
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Cleveland Schofield, Sr. departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation, Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm until religious service at 6:00 pm, St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St., Plaquemine, conducted by Rev. Van Smith, Jr. Dismissal, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery, Port Hudson. Cherishing his memory his wife Yvonne; children, Cleve, Jr., Mark Schofield and Dawn Parks; step-daughter, Lesley Williams. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
