Clevin "Cleveland" Brown departed this life on Monday May 18, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 85, A native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985)447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.