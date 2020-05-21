Clevin Brown
Clevin "Cleveland" Brown departed this life on Monday May 18, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 85, A native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985)447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
