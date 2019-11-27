Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Cleveland 'Bodie' Suggs Jr.. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Service 11:00 AM Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park Pavillion Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford 'Bodie' Cleveland Suggs Jr. was born October 3, 1959 in New Orleans, La to Clifford C. & Sandra Mallini Suggs. Plaquemine was his home for most of his life. He passed away Friday evening, November 22, 2019 as the result of a boating accident in Iberville Parish, La. Services will be held at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park Pavillion on Saturday, November 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m. immediately following join the family in the sharing of food and memories. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Mallini Suggs, brother Joseph 'Joe' Suggs, special uncles Thedford & Vernon Suggs, nephew Kyle Ourso and brothers-in-law Freddie Ourso & S.J. Hotard. His favorite dog Smoky. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Margaret 'Missy' Gauthreaux Suggs, sons Brandon Suggs, Jerome & wife Kaitlyn Suggs, daughter Brittany & husband Daren Dabydeen, stepsons Lynn & wife Eden Jones and Garrett Jones, grandchildren Alyia & Kylie Suggs, Blysse Ferguson, stepgrandchildren Gideon & Elam Jones and Tanner Jones (his heart). Newest grandchild, Beau, is scheduled to arrive in spring of 2020. He is also survived by his father & stepmother Clifford C. & Patsy Suggs, sisters Mary S. Hotard and Donna S. & husband Michael Conti and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved family dog Foti. Bodie was an avid outdoorsman. His fishing skills were that of a legend. He was a fabulous cook & enjoyed sharing his catch with family & friends. He was a jack-of-all-trades including pipe-fitting, welding and diving. And, being a better mechanic than he believed himself to be, he often worked with his Dad in the family business, Suggs Marine. He had a powerful & memorable voice and was able to make even a stranger laugh in record time. His character was larger than life and he had a forthright "tell it like it is manner." One of a kind, he was loved and will always be remembered. He will be waiting for us all at heaven's finest fishing hole good luck on finding it. Thanks to Wesley Funeral Home for handling the Funeral Arrangements.

