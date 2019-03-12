Funeral services for Clifford Curtis Wheat will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Living Hope Fellowship in Sherwood, 1180 S. Flannery Rd Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 9 am. Graveside service will be 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Smithdale, MS. Mr. Wheat was born on August 11, 1961 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on March 9, 2019 at his residence in Zachary; at the age of 57 years. He is survived by his wife Paula V. Wheat; parents Herman and Helga Wheat; children Crystal Wheat, Whitney Mayers (Justin), and Chad Zylks; siblings Sharon Andreport (Rocky), Alan Wheat (Wendy), and Kevin Wheat; in-laws K K Thibodeaux (David), Stan Venable (Cheryl), and Rod Venable (Bridget); grandchildren Kiersten, Rylee, Addie, Hayden, Cayde and Wil; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services.
