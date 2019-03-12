Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Curtis Wheat. View Sign

Funeral services for Clifford Curtis Wheat will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Living Hope Fellowship in Sherwood, 1180 S. Flannery Rd Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 9 am. Graveside service will be 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Smithdale, MS. Mr. Wheat was born on August 11, 1961 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on March 9, 2019 at his residence in Zachary; at the age of 57 years. He is survived by his wife Paula V. Wheat; parents Herman and Helga Wheat; children Crystal Wheat, Whitney Mayers (Justin), and Chad Zylks; siblings Sharon Andreport (Rocky), Alan Wheat (Wendy), and Kevin Wheat; in-laws K K Thibodeaux (David), Stan Venable (Cheryl), and Rod Venable (Bridget); grandchildren Kiersten, Rylee, Addie, Hayden, Cayde and Wil; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services. Funeral services for Clifford Curtis Wheat will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Living Hope Fellowship in Sherwood, 1180 S. Flannery Rd Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 9 am. Graveside service will be 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Smithdale, MS. Mr. Wheat was born on August 11, 1961 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on March 9, 2019 at his residence in Zachary; at the age of 57 years. He is survived by his wife Paula V. Wheat; parents Herman and Helga Wheat; children Crystal Wheat, Whitney Mayers (Justin), and Chad Zylks; siblings Sharon Andreport (Rocky), Alan Wheat (Wendy), and Kevin Wheat; in-laws K K Thibodeaux (David), Stan Venable (Cheryl), and Rod Venable (Bridget); grandchildren Kiersten, Rylee, Addie, Hayden, Cayde and Wil; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close