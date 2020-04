Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford Fabre, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 93. A private visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Full obituary available at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

