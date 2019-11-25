Clifford J. Thibodeaux Jr., a former employee of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine for 27 years. He left us to be with God at 11:45 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida and a native of Brusly, Louisiana. He was 84, born on March 14, 1935. Survived by three children, Kim Thibodeaux and wife Gail, Charlotte Roberts and husband Eric, Alan Thibodeaux and wife Charlotte, twelve grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and brother David Thibodeaux. Proceeded in death by wife Mollie Brewer Thibodeaux, Parents Clifford and Pearl Thibodeaux, sister Virgie Curcio, stepchildren Larry Brewer, Jimmy Brewer, Martha Bridges, and a grandson. A Christian service and burial will be at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019