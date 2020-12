Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford Ellis also known as "Scooby" departed on 11/24/20. Services will be held on 12/5/20 at 1:00 pm at Morning Star Church at 2267 Balis Dr. B.R. La. 70808 Viewing at noon.

