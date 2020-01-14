Clifford, "Cliff", McDaniel, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born on Tuesday, September 24, 1946, in Independence, Louisiana. Cliff was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. After graduating from USL, Lafayette with a BA in Accounting, Cliff began working for the National Credit Union Administration as an examiner. He was the CEO of Zellco Federal Credit Union in Bogalusa from 2001 until his retirement in 2016. Cliff was a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church. Cliff is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Nastasi McDaniel; daughter, Wendy McDaniel Sistrunk and her husband Brian; step-sons, Jason Bradly Harris and his wife Lori, and Chad Edward Harris and his wife Karen; grandchildren, Lindsey Nicolle Delaune, Blake Michael Kirby, Sarah Elaine Harris, Brendan James Harris and Mary Ann Harris; brother, Wilton McDaniel and his wife Martha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Maude Bennett McDaniel; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Killian Chapel Cemetery in Montpelier, La. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to Woodland Park Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1090 J.W. Davis Dr, Hammond, La. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020