Clifford Miller 'Petey' Byrd was a relative of Baton Rouge, Louisiana but he was born in Port Allen, Louisiana. He departed this earth 10/29/20 at 66 years old from Pneumonia. Mr. Clifford was a great auto mechanic and he was in business for over 30 years! He also drag raced cars as a hoppy. He survived by his 5 children out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Toronto Byrd, Jessica Thompson, Jasmine Thompson, Clifford Atkins, and Clavion Atkins. Service at Wilson and Woodale Funeral Home 11/7/2020 at 10 a.m. viewing from 9 am-10 am.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.