A Christian Burial Service for Clifford Roberts Jr., 68, will be held 9 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Roberts Family Mausoleum located at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 6484 LA HWY 44, Convent, LA. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

