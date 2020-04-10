Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Cliff slipped the surly bonds of Earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings. Sunward he climbed, did a hundred things you have not dreamed of, wheeled and soared and swung high in the sunlit silence, put out his hand, and touched the face of God. Cliff passed away surrounded by his family on April 9, 2020 at his home in Brusly, at the age of 90. He was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and a resident of Brusly. Cliff was a Master Sergeant/E-7, U. S. Air Force, Retired, who served 21 years. He was a flight engineer on many types of aircraft including the B-50, KC-97, KB-29, C-97, and EC-121's. He earned the Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Outstanding Unit Award during his years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, Cliff did appliance repair work until retiring for the second time. Cliff spent an entire lifetime helping other people with jobs and projects, large and small. There was nothing he could not fix. Cliff is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Jean Claire Bergeron Kershaw, whom he married on January 7, 1952 and their three children, Roseanne Kershaw LeBlanc, Christopher "Fish" Kershaw and wife Janna Miller, and Jeffrey "Petit" Kershaw and wife Callie Cazes. "Oh, The Places You Will Go"…Due to his Air Force career, Cliff and his family embarked on an adventure-filled life, living throughout the United States in places such as El Paso, TX, Austin, TX, Savannah, GA, Bangor, ME, Sacramento, CA, Omaha, NE and even the tropical paradise of Guam, before settling in Alexandria, LA and finally finding "home" in Brusly. Cliff is also survived by a sister, Rosemary Webber; four grandchildren, Lindsey Moreau, Jordan LeBlanc, Jacob and Natalie Kershaw; three step-grandchildren, Brantly Mouch and wife Marga, Bryant Mouch, Lauren Paddock and husband Brandon; five step-great-grandchildren, Adyson, Hadley and Lincoln Paddock and Basil and Aydah Mouch. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hilda O'Connor Kershaw; three sisters, Hilda "Gert" McCarthy, Ida Persons and Catherine Schmuelling; two brothers, Robert M. and James A. Kershaw. Cliff was a life member of the American Legion, Post 3 (Alexandria), the VFW, DAV-Disabled American Veterans and V309 Forty and Eight, from which he was named the National Voyageur of the Year in 2012. Cliff was a patriot, a leader, a dedicated veteran, a great father and a great husband, but most of all a great human being who cared about his fellow man. Cliff lived a robust, adventure-filled 90 years and he would tell you, "Some of it's magic, some of it's tragic, but I had a good life all the way!" Cliff and his family would like to thank Dr. Phil Padgett, Kayla Richoux and Dr. Carl Luikhart for their care and compassion for Cliff. Cliff dearly loved them all and was happy and proud to call them his friends. 