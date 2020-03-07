Clifford Wayne "Sarge" Floyd, 79, a resident of Morrow, GA and born in Rosetta, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Rev. Marc Gregoire and Bro. Buddy Brown. Burial will follow in LA National Cemetery, Zachary. Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Alma Yolanda Floyd, sisters, Kay Francis Tate, Gloria Jean Runnels and Judy Ann Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Minnie Floyd and siblings, Shelvie, Jerry, Yancey, Janice and half sister, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Lee Rodriguez, Marlon Carruth, Mark Carruth, Jonathon Runnels, Marvin Runnels and David Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Tate and Richard Rodriguez. Clifford was retired from the US Army with 20 plus years of service including during the Vietnam War. His highest award was earning the Bronze Star. He loved to deer hunt.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020