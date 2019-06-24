Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

"When God heals, we praise Him. When He does not, we praise Him still. Either way, we are changed within." Clifton "Todd" Efferson beloved father, grandfather, son and brother, who was born in Baton Rouge passed peacefully on June 21, 2019 at the age of 57. Todd was a 1980 graduate of Belaire High School in Baton Rouge. He attended LSU as well as ITI Technical College and San Jacinto Junior College. He was employed by Brown & Root Industrial Services in Baton Rouge. Todd was a resident of Walker. Romans 12:10 says to love sincerely and Todd did just that. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton "Cliff" Tate Efferson, his maternal grandparents, John Banfield and Sammie "Memaw" Starr Heard and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Mary Tate Efferson. Todd is survived by his wife Jammy Amond Efferson, still in love after 30 years, as well as his devoted mother, Aline Heard Efferson, his children, Samuel Blake Efferson, Erica Efferson Cowell, her husband Daniel and Lauren Tate Efferson, and his grandchildren and greatest joys, Aidyn Blair and Brody Tate Cowell. He is also survived by his only sibling, Linda Efferson Naquin and her children, who loved him dearly. Todd's motto was "never give up" and he did not! Until recent years, he enjoyed playing tennis, jogging and biking. Finally, later in life, when he experienced some setbacks he said, "I may be handicapped, but I'm not disabled" and that was a fact! He was extremely positive and an inspiration to his family and friends of whom there were many. Todd will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 from 3:30 PM-7:00 PM. Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow.

