Clifton 'Cliff' Carline packed his tackle box in Plaquemine on October 19, 2019 and saw all the cows in Heaven were standing. He joined his beloved brother, Erwin "Winn" Carline, and parents, Elbert "Double E" Carline and Greta Peavy, on the banks of God's bountiful river. A fisherman of men, he loved all but was loved most by his daughters Nikki Carline Barbre, Kathryn Carline, and Megan Newman, grandsons Ben and Tony Barbre and Michael Newman II., and his nephew Carey Carline. Cliff's loveable nature and kind soul attracted so many that friends called him 'cousin', cousins called him 'brother', and everyone else called him 'Uncle', 'Bubbie', or 'PawPaw'. Cliff was a beloved member of so many families, it would be difficult to name them all. Please join us in the Celebration of Cliff's Life: Sunday, October 27, 11 AM - 3 PM, at Heads and Tails Seafood, 2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019