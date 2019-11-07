Clifton J. "Pie" Herbert Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton J. "Pie" Herbert Jr..
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clifton J. "Pie" Herbert, Jr departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 70, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.