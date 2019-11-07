Clifton J. "Pie" Herbert, Jr departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 70, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019